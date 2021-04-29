From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, raised the alarm that some powerful groups were behind the orchestrated attacks in the South East possibly to justify the preplanned invasion of the region.

After reviewing the incidents of criminalities that had occurred in the zone in the recent past, the group said the sophistication and capacity of the likely perpetrators had shown that the orgy of violence was deliberately carried out to achieve some pre-determined motive.

National Executive Council of the apex Igbo body, which met in Enugu on Tuesday, said the attacks were clinically conducted by the perpetrators far beyond the usual and known signature of local operators.

In a communique by its President General, George Obiozor, and Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, Ohanaeze categorically condemned the attacks in the zone, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure they were properly investigated and the perpetrators punished.

In the recent past, there had been spate of violent attacks on some institutions in the South East, including the correctional centre, Owerri, state police headquarters and the country home of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, all in Imo State.

Additionally, there was an attack on the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

A day earlier, there was also an attack on the Fulani community at Igbariam in Anambra State, involving gruesome murder of innocent civilians.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns in strong terms the killings that took place at Igbariam, Anambra State. Such dastardly acts are not in Igbo character. Ohanaeze urges the security agencies to trace the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to book.

“Ohanaeze, therefore, requests the Federal Government to investigate seriously the nature and sophistication of the crimes that are taking place in South East of Nigeria in the interest of all.

“Ohanaeze requests the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to thoroughly investigate this new wave of criminalities and violence in South East of Nigeria,” the group said.