Powergas Nigeria has urged manufacturers in the South-East region to embrace alternative power solution to solve their energy crises.

Director of Sales, Powergas Nigeria, Mr. Sumeet Singh, stated this in Enugu last week, during a presentation to Managing Directors of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) branches in Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi State.

Speaking at the forum, Singh emphasised on the need to migrate from the use of imported diesel fuel to domestically available Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel, which is more cost-efficient and safer to handle.

“It would be difficult to put an exact figure to the loss incurred daily by manufacturers.Energy is the driving force of any economy; economies do not grow as expected when there is an immense shortfall in the supply of energy. This is why manufacturers in Nigeria need to embrace the use of natural gas which is not only a cleaner fuel but more efficient and profitable for production requirements.”

Singh highlighted that, “Powergas provides a complete solution across the gas-based energy value chain. We provide the gas,the gas generator/equipment along with operations and maintenance through our Group company; Cummins Power Generation Nigeria Limited. Before now, most CNG users had to depend on pipeline gas for supply and when there is none, the production process is affected due to using diesel fuel or relying on our national grid.

To tackle this and guarantee an uninterrupted supply flow, we now have virtual gas pipelines as well as gas plants next to existing gas field for consistent, easy and quick access to quality gas by our customers.”

Speaking further on the need for manufacturers to switch to gas for power generation, he said that natural gas, apart from being more economically efficient, is also a ‘clean’ fuel which will put a stop to financial loss experienced by manufacturers.

Also speaking at the event, the Branch Chairman, MAN Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi State Branch, Anietom ChuziIgweobi, stated that the forum was an avenue to dialogue and network on ways of getting alternative power for manufacturers.