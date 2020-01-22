The camp of Powerlifters is in disarray, as some athletes have sworn not to report to camp ahead of the Powerlifting World Cup billed for Abuja, which serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics.

Hope of Team Nigeria winning medals at the 2020 Olympic Games had continued to dwindle daily with the crisis rocking the Powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, as some board members were at daggers drawn with the PFN President, Queen Oboh.

The Technical Director, Joy Mayaki in company of some board members yesterday, who met and appealed to the athletes were told in clear terms that they will not move to Abuja if their grouses are not addressed by the board.

Reeling out reasons for their decision, the protesting powerlifters said the choice of Abuja for the training camp was not well thought out by the board, as all the equipment needed for training are situated in Lagos.

They described the choice of Abuja as an attempt to be penny wise and pounds foolish, as all the facilities; such as accommodations and training equipment are readily available in Lagos.

The athletes wondered why former Nigerian International and Head Coach of the team, Aare Feyisetan, who had been with the team for more than 11 years was unceremoniously replaced on the eve of a major tournament.