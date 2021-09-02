From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The sack of the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, did not come to the ministry watchers as a surprise neither did it come to the minister himself as a surprise.

For the critical industry watchers, it was long overdue.

Before Mamman assumed office on August 21, 2019, the industry was already swimming in corruption and insubordination to the extent that two powerful women in the two agencies of his ministry were taking orders directly from the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari.

Unaware of the banana peels set for him, he stepped on the slippery substances and suspended the very powerful ladies whose sources of power were from ‘above’.

The two chief executives, Ms Marilyn Amobi (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) and Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi (Rural Electrification Agency (REA) superintended over the richest agencies in the Ministry of Power.

So, they were highly connected to the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

But Mamman was in a hurry to clean the Augean Stables and restore order and dignity in the sector. So, he suspended the two chief executives who were before his arrival, were reporting directly to the Chief of Staff to the president. That action was the beginning of his problem in the ministry.

According to Mamman, the action was in continuation of the government’s effort to reorganise and sanitise the Federal Ministry of Power and its affiliate agencies.

To justify the minister’s action, members of the NBET top management petitioned the Chairman of NBET Board and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, about the fast deteriorating situation in the agency.

They accused the MD of making herself a ‘clear and present threat to staff’ by inviting the SSS to invade their office under her watch.

For the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ogunbiyi, according to the minister, was suspended for an alleged infraction in the agency.

These actions did not go down well with the presidency. So, on January 7, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari reversed the decision of the minister, restored the ladies and took NBET, an agency under his ministry to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Ever since the reversal, the minister who came with a lot of enthusiasms to sanitise the sector was left in the cold by the powers that be.

He then realised that the Ministry of Power is a very powerful ministry and there was nothing he could do to revamp the industry as long as the powerful interest groups are indirectly overseeing the sector.

So, he recoiled into his shells, waiting for his time to go. He neither embarked on any new projects nor appeared in public functions. He virtually converted his Special Assistant, Media, Aaron Artimas, to both his spokesman and his deputy. For the two years, he was on the saddle, it can be counted how many times he appeared in public functions.

As turbulent as the sector is, he never addressed the press once and never made any policy statement. You cannot hold him to any statement or actions for the two years he was in office. Even the media who should be one of his immediate constituencies was abandoned to the extent that some newsmen cannot identify him in the public.

Besides the sacking of the two powerful women in the industry, Mamman was on the entourage of the late Chief of Staff to the president to Germany to negotiate the Siemens contract during which the late Chief of Staff contracted the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Siemens contract which was highly criticised by the industry players turned out to be a huge failure after it has gulped a huge sum of money.

One of the critics was the Executive Secretary of Generation Companies, Dr Joy Ogaji.

She described Siemens as a company that wants to sell its equipment through the Nigerian Government.

According to her, the documents Siemens presented to get the contract was developed by Nigerian experts. So, Siemens has nothing to offer to the Nigerian power sector.

Another industry player that resisted the contract was the former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mohammed Gur. His action later consumed him.

Alluding to this fact, the president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Dr Chris Okonkwo, said that Gur resisted the minister even though the Minister communicated with him in writing.

‘The Minister wrote a letter to the president to make sure TCN is in conformity with the same goal of pursuing the policy of the government which is to have Siemens intervene in the intractable power sector problems in Nigeria. He did not want anybody to interfere,’ he said.

Mamman had taken charge of the Ministry of Power from the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who then had three ministries under his watch.

But the president listened to the avalanche of criticisms against Fashola for supervising three powerful ministries and separated the Ministry of Power.

