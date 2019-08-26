Residents of Magodo Estate have lauded Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) for providing stable electricity to customers within the Estate.

The realization of the steady electricity supply is sequel to the recent signing of the Premium Power Agreement (PPA) between IE and Magodo residents.

The PPA initiative is an agreement under the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller initiative issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).It entails a commitment to specific service level standards while the customer agrees to pay a tariff that is above the current Multi Year Tariff Order(MYTO).

Speaking on the improved power supply, residents of the Estate, Mr. Innocent Nwankwo and Debbie Windele, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Safety Experts, expressed satisfaction at the level of supply they are currently getting from Ikeja Electric.

“We currently enjoy 24 hours supply and we believe this initiative is giving us value. We have a mixed development in Magodo estate. There are those who operate business and there are residential. We all need adequate supply. And we were able to agree on this. In my opinion, if other communities show interest, I think Ikeja Electric can replicate this initiative.”

Another resident, Adewale Anthony also pointed out that initiatives such as Premium Power will enhance growth and economic development within the community.

According to him “What we really want is now possible – and that is constant power that enables us to use it when we need it. By giving us the opportunity to enter into this agreement, we were able to make a choice of what we want in terms of supply availability. Since the signing of the contract, we have been enjoying the supply.”

Since the implementation of the Agreement on August 15, 2019, residents of the Estate have been on 24 hour supply and under the agreement, there will also be access to dedicated Customer Care and Technical teams for prompt resolution of queries or technical issues within the Estate.