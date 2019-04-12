Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN) has withdrawn from Saturday’s rerun election for Gokana State Constituency of River State in protest over conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Chairman of PPN, Razak Eyiowuawi, and the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba Yakasai, who said the rerun election amounted to the electoral body’s double standard, said “all INEC needs to do is to call for the unit results in their possession as done in other local governments rather than call for a rerun.”

The party said in a letter to the INEC National Chairman, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, dated April 10, and made available to newsmen, in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, entitled, ‘Notice of non-participation in the rerun election of Gokana State Constituency slated for Saturday,’ said: “Our party and candidate will not participate in the rerun election and we ask for our exclusion as the result with us showed we won the March 9, 2019 election, and we urge INEC to declare same.

“PPN, which candidate contested for the Gokana State Constituency seat of River State on March 9, 2019, is aware that the election was conducted, votes counted, announced and recorded at various polling units and ward levels.

“We are also aware that the final collation was ongoing at the local government level before it was put on hold, due to security threat, and all results moved to INEC ‘s state office by police and INEC official.