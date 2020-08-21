Chinyere Anyanwu

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has restated his administration’s commitment to creating enabling environment for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to thrive, as well as make the state remain the preferred destination for genuine local and foreign investors.

Abiodun said this at the 36th Annual General Meeting and investiture of Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye, as the 18th President of the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), held at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, stating that his administration’s effort on PPP would lead to increase in investment and economic growth of the state.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, stated that, in order to enable investors operate in a transparent system, the government would make business environment conducive for investors.

He said his administration had formulated policies which engender a pull effect for investment growth, as well as established the PPP office, the Ogun State Business Environment Council and the Investment Promotion Agency. “We are committed to a viable Public Private Partnership (PPP) in our infrastructural development plan. We are also establishing a model of prudent public financial management anchored on openness, integrity and discipline to attract more investments across the globe,” he added.

The governor also gave assurance that his administration would continue to support individuals and organisations, like the OGUNCCIMA, working on the socio-political development and wellbeing of residents of the state, stressing that the Olaleye should see his elevation as a call to higher duty. In her speech, immediate past president of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, lauded the Abiodun administration and pledged support of OGUNCCIMA to the government’s PPP model, expressing confidence in the ability of the new leadership to improve the association.