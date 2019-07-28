Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has kicked against the administrative style of President Muhammadu Buhari. He called for restructuring to eliminate the concentration of economic and internal security powers at the centre.
Its National Chairman, Damian Ogbonna, while speaking at the national convention/adoption of the National Executive Council in Abuja, on Saturday, said Nigeria is at crossroad and if the nation does not push forward for resistance, then the ungodly might succeed, and it will lead to the nation’s doom.
Ogbonna said that, for Nigeria to be reclaimed from the domineering neo-colonialists and its agents, the country must be restructured to eliminate the concentration of economic and internal security powers at the centre.
He said: “We must repose in the federating units and the solemn duties to guard our common rights. State legis- latures must be empowered to guard the people’s liberty against tyrannical federal encroachment.
“We must enshrine in the constitution, the rights of the people to truly choose their leaders with or without political parties, and the rights of the people to directly contribute to issues of the constitution.”
However, he further added that PPP is willing to work with the President and his party to begin the most urgent task of reconstructing and repositioning Nigeria in the pathway of peace and socioeconomic development.
