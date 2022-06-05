From Uche Usim, Abuja

To solve Africa’s electricity nightmare, the Chief Executive Officer of JRB Solar Investment Limited, Mr Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, has advocated for a robust partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organisations in the renewable energy segment to address the energy crisis.

Speaking at the just concluded ‘Nigeria- Africa Natural Resource and Energy Investment Summit held in Abuja, Badamosi stated that sustainable energy remains the key for Africa’s socioeconomic development and warned that African Government’s must look seriously in that direction. He noted that Nigeria was home to some of the world’s best potential for clean, renewable energy which could be used to enhance productivity, create jobs and improve the quality of life for our growing population.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, JRB Solar Investment Limited has in the past years installed huge megawatts of electricity through solar energy to power homes, rural communities and organizations in different parts of Nigeria adding that the company is working to triple the number across Africa in the coming years.

“The reality on ground is that the private sector is currently the driving force behind much of the renewable energy projects in Africa. However, partnership between State-owned enterprises and private organisations will be a catalyzing factor that will transform our energy sector”.

“For us in JRB Solar Investment Limited, we are interested in a partnership with the Government of Nigeria which would enable us to generate power through solar energy systems to support the national grid. The sun shines on every roof and it is only fair and sensible to let it address our energy needs”.

He noted that more and more indigenous private renewable energy companies are springing up in Nigeria and indeed Africa, many of which are capable of handling big projects.

“I therefore urge our governments to put these companies into consideration when contracting for renewable energy projects”.

“Having such confidence in indigenous renewable energy companies will further ensure the quicker socioeconomic transformation of the continent. On our part as a private enterprise, JRB Solar remains fully committed to supporting this collective effort with data, technical knowledge, products, services and advisory capabilities”.

The week-long first ever Nigeria-Africa Natural Resource and Energy Investment Summit which convened the African mining, finance, power/energy, oil and gas sectors to chart a way forward for the development of natural resource and energy projects, ended in Abuja on Friday, 3rd June, 2022.

The summit was initiated to discover solutions, exhibit technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of Africa in a more climate friendly manner while also encouraging the development of financing of green energy projects.

JRB Solar Investment Limited, a leading indigenous brand in clean and renewable energy was among energy companies from across Africa that exhibited their products and services at the summit.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .