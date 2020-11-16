Adewale Sanyaolu

Stakeholders have warned that the recently introduced administrative fee by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly called cooking gas could pose a setback to the Federal Government’s national LPG expansion plan.

The stakeholders, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), described the levy as illegal, saying the 2,050 per cent increase in administrative levy was capable of affecting the National Gas Expansion Programme (Autogas) policy of the Federal Government.

The National LPG Expansion Plan and the National Gas Expansion Programme was designed to enhance massive investment, supply and utilization of LPG and natural gas in Nigeria respectively.

The Executive Secretary of NLPGA, Mr. Olakunle Oyebanjo, said the LPG Industry was appalled at the seemingly non-chalant attitude and flagrant disregard for the industry, whose officials have been working with the Federal Government and others to drive the National LPG Expansion Plan and the National Gas Expansion Programme.

“Apparently because of the obvious illegality, some stakeholders, including the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Presidency, have made several interventions, peaceful engagements and dialogue on this subject.

Sadly, the PPPRA have not yet removed the administrative fee. The agency should be encouraged to do so, especially as it has the tendency to impact negatively on Nigerians who are currently groaning under the weight of extreme poverty occasioned by low disposable incomes, which culminated in the nationwide EndSARS protests.

Furthermore, it could also unleash more hardship on the already impoverished consumers who are still struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic-ravaged economy, insurgency, food scarcity, rising inflation, petrol pump price increase and the increase in electricity tariff, which has affected the morale and mental wellbeing of Nigerians.”