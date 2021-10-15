A Public Relations Consultant, Aramide Tola Noibi, has called on parents and guardians to always advise and educate their children and wards against negative influence.

He said such positive and constructive advice and education would help the children to weather the storm of life for a better secured tomorrow for them and their generation.

He warned the girlchild against negative peer influence. He said if they adhered to positive and constructive advise, especially on sexual education, it will help to secure their tomorrow.

Noibi, Fellow of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and media guru, gave these remarks at the 2021 Forum of the 2021 GAAP Girl Child Day, powered by GAAP Orphanage Foundation whose aim is to make a child happy at all times. One of the lectures at the event, menstrual hygiene, was treated by a seasoned nursing and midwife consultant, Mary Mery Osemeka, while the second lecture with the theme: “It’s a dreamers’ world” with questions and answers sessions was treated by a renowned civil engineer and counsellor, Boye Falonipe.

Awards were presented to those who were committed to the outstanding success of the organisation.

