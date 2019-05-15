Quadrant MSL has unveiled the maiden edition of its PR Intelligence Report, titled “A Quadrant MSL Review of the Financial Services Industry: Banking Sector.”

The report covers the last quarter of 2018, focusing on the ways in which banks engaged newspapers to communicate with various audiences and stakeholders.

During the presentation in Lagos, Uche Ajene, managing consultant, Quadrant MSL, said: “This maiden edition has paid attention to the financial services industry, specifically the banking sector. It is designed to help communications and marketing executives across industries make more informed and data-driven decisions. This will help key stakeholders understand consumers and how best to influence consumer buying decisions. The report will be released periodically and will go on to cover other sectors and industries.”

It was highlighted that the agency’s progression to strategic communications comes naturally.

“Because of the noticeable dynamism in the public relations industry, the industry has come under strong disruption, with ever-evolving consumer habits, media formats and consumption patterns, which in turn have impacted client’s demands and expectations,” she said.

She noted that, “in Nigeria, the importance of traditional media cannot be overemphasised. While the country’s data costs are among Africa’s most affordable, the economic disenfranchisement of millions of Nigerians means that many consumers would be best reached offline, via billboards and print platforms.”

On the rationale behind the report and what it intends to achieve, she said, “Our goal is to provide industries with deep insights into their positioning within the media, which will ultimately impact their outlook and decisions. Everything we do is to help businesses create more meaningful connections with their stakeholders and help everyone realise the power of the media.”

The report shows the share of voice (number of news stories as compared to competitors), sentiments (how the story was viewed by readers) and sector news trends amongst commercial banks during Q4 of 2018. It is available and can be downloaded on the agency’s website.

NIPR unfolds activities for Lagos PR Week 2019

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has announced the activities to celebrate the 2019 edition of the annual NIPR Public Relations Week, a weeklong event dedicated to advancing the Nigerian public relations and communications industry.

Themed “Promoting Professional Excellence and Community for Development,” this year’s event, the 29th edition in the history of the chapter, starting from Friday, June 14, to Wednesday, June 19, 2019, aims to intensify the building of a more formidable, professional and unified PR industry in Nigeria.

Commenting on the PR Week at the media briefing , the chairman of the organising committee of the NIPR Lagos 2019 PR Week, Odion Aleobua said, “This year, NIPR Lagos PR Week aims to look inward in the quest for deepening the professionalism, synergy and excellence among practitioners – young and veterans in the PR and communications industry. Our objective is to advance collaborations among practitioners, intensify our pursuit of excellence, drive innovation and creativity at all levels in the industry.”

In his remarks, the chairman NIPR Lagos Chapter, Mr. Olusegun McMedal, said; “This edition of the Lagos Public Relations Week/AGM is aimed at reshaping the narratives. The programmes carefully blend and balance the best of many kinds of interests to engage foremost communicators, burgeoning professionals, business and political leaders in shaping industry agendas around shared values”.

Giving details of the order of events for the Lagos PR Week celebration, Aleobua said the week will kick-off with a Breakfast and Networking Meet on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos. The event will feature a panel discussion titled ‘Harnessing the Synergy between PR and Digital Influence’ with focus on highlighting the interrelations between Public Relations and the digital influencers who are championing the growth of that industry.

The second day of the annual week, Saturday, June 15, 2019, is scheduled to mark the NIPR Sports Day, a day that seeks to create synergy between veterans and young professionals through team play. On the third day of the week, Monday, June 17, 2019, veteran and young practitioners who are members of the chapter including undergraduates drawn from leading institutions in Lagos will gather at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, GRA, for master classes on Building a career in PR, Advancing your career in PR and Crisis Management in the digital media age. Members of the Chapter led by the executives will embark on advocacy visits on the fourth day of the event, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, to institutions and critical stakeholders who are enablers in ensuring adherence to legitimate PR practice in Nigeria.

The week will climax with a strategic discourse that will culminate into the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the chapter on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Tagged, ‘Projecting the Nigerian Narrative: The role of the media, PR & Politicians,’ the event scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotels, is expected to feature seasoned achievers and influential figures who are a force to reckon with in their respective fields.

IAA, Nigeria, Ghana chapters set to host 3rd Africa Rising Conference

The International Advertising Association (IAA) Nigeria and Ghana chapters are set to host the third edition of the Africa Global Leadership Conference, with the theme “What’s Coming Next.”

The gathering is expected to have current and future business leaders from all over Africa and the world. The event is scheduled to take place in May 21-22, 2019, at Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

The IAA champions the common interests of all the disciplines across the full spectrum of marketing communications, from advertisers to media companies owners, agencies to direct marketing firms, as well as individual marketing communications practitioners.

The two-day event promises to be full of insightful industry developments, networking and discussions with a host of accomplished speakers from all over the world who will enlighten the attendees about the industry, the ongoing trends and the various techniques that can be employed to have a successful existence in the industry.

It is expected that during the conference, various issues on the technology trends and consumer choice will be examined to know the determinants of the future.

The association believes in the future of Africa and the conference provides a platform for in-depth assessment and understanding of the economic, social forces and insights facing consumers, brands and governments in Africa to collectively bring Africa to the fore in the era of evolution.

According to the pioneer president of IAA, Nigeria chapter, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi, the event will be one of the continental events on the IAA platform. He noted that the association has been a part of the global conference in India and this upcoming event will be a forum where the West African sub-region will arrive at strategies that will enhance the marketing communications industry in the region.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the conference include Srinivasan K. Swamy, IAA chairman and world president; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice-president of the Republic of Ghana; Mr. Torgbor Mensah, IAA Ghana chapter/Advertising Association of Ghana and executive chairman, The Great Argon Group; Norkor Duah, IAA vice president and area director, Africa; and Joel Nettey, senior vice-president (president-elect), IAA, among others.

This year’s conference will feature global brands such as Japan Tobacco International, Google, LinkedIn and Facebook.The conference promises to be one of the biggest Marketing Communications events on the African continent in 2019.