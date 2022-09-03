Praise Ayomide, better known by her stage name, Praise Ayo, is a 13-year-old singer from Ondo State who has been making quiet but giant strides in the Nigerian music scene.

Praise virtually started singing from the cradle, as she was just six years old when she joined the choir of her church. Her remarkable voice and passion for singing saw her participate in several singing competitions quite early in life.

Praise was discovered while participating in a program for young talents organized by The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, a foremost charity organization that has impacted immensely on the youths and the less privileged in society. She was one of some talented youngsters invited to showcase their God-given abilities and during her performance, the Chairman of The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu, was completely mesmerized by the young girl’s voice and singing abilities.

Subsequently, the foundation approached Praise’s mother and after an agreement was reached, she was adopted by the NGO which pledged to cater for all her school expenses up to the university level. To develop her musical talents, Praise Ayomide was signed by AkwaAmaka Music Record Company, founded and owned by High Chief Obodoagwu.

Read also: Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

Praise is an amiable young girl who is now in SS1. She regards gospel artists Judikay and Sia as her favourite musicians. She is determined to get to the top of the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

“Always be hardworking,” she recalls her mother telling her. She regards this as the advice that propels her.

Praise released her debut song titled ‘Loyal God’ in March 2021. The same month she released her second song, ‘You Are the One.’ This was followed by ‘Rise Up’ in April 2021. Her breakthrough came in September 2021 with her debut album, ‘Standout’. She followed this with another single titled, ‘Burst My Mind’, which was released in September 2021.

She is presently creating a masterwork of gospel music that would astound the audience and bring people closer to God.

Praise Ayo may not be a household name in the Nigerian music industry yet. But one thing is for sure. This young talent would definitely go places. Watch out for the name, ‘Praise Ayo.’