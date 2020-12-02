There was spontaneous praises and accolades on the Interim Management Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA in Imp state, Prince Chika Okoroike as he bags the award for outstanding performance as head of the local government.

His performances which spread over agriculture, sports, service delivery, health, security, income generation, Economics and Religious. He turned the health sector by making Isiala Mbano Covid-19 free and national health programmers compliant. Palliatives were delivered as at when due, Back to farming made a religion maximizing food production. A football talent hunt initiated and Get A Skill Programme (GASP) Launched to impart the desired skill on the younger generation. The breakthroughs of the IMC chairman are too numerous to mention.

Most recent are the full kick off of the football Fiesta for talent hunt where the chairman donated a whooping 1 million Naira. A town Hall meeting tagged Leaders Meeting comes up every month to x-ray the topmost issues on the priority list. People now hobnob with each other in brotherhood and fraternity.

A number of people interviewed lauded the pacesetting activities of the IMC chairman and wish he bags extension or gets a fully elected status. Three people one from each geopolitical enclave of Isiala Mbano LGA (Osuh, Ugiri and Mbama) spoke vehemently in praises to the IMC chairman.

Lady Stella laz from Osuachara ward in Osuh clan puts it simply. “The IMC chairman is a catalyst who is making development come faster than ever”. Chief Mgbeosuru, the apex leader from Umunkwo, Mbama enclave refers to him as the “Humble revolution that has come”. Eze Okoroike puts it succintly as his father and Man Of Ugiri extraction, “A son, sun and beaming sunlight”.

He came, he saw and he delivered…. He will keep delivering. A chairman like no other. In the words of Hon Ebere Ebirim, the leaders of IMC legislative council, “He works round the clock and must reap round the departments”.

He deserves the award for he made work his middle name. And in this extension of his appointment, he will break the bar he raised.