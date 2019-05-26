Peter Anosike

The name of the Founder and Chief Medical Consultant of Hopecare Foundation, Dr Sam Ngwu, rings a bell in Enugu State. The popularity of the one-time commissioner for health in Enugu State was essentially because of his love for his people. Over the years, Dr Ugwu has led a team of doctors from the United States of America to Enugu State on medical mission, giving treatment on various ailments to his people free of charge.

Thus when recently the people trooped out to the ultra-modern medical centre of Hopecare Foundation opened by Dr Ngwu to receive free medication, they were excited and happy that they now have a permanent place to treat their ailments.

Over 800 patients were given medical treatment in the two days while one person underwent surgery.

Some of the beneficiaries of the Hopecare Foundation two-day free medical treatment who spoke with Sunday Sun gave glory to God for the benevolent gesture, care and support by the organisation to the residents of the state.

One of the beneficiaries, John Oko, resident at Agbani road area of the Coal City, thanked God for giving him the opportunity to benefit from the Hopecare Foundation free medicare.

According to Oko, “I came here to see a doctor because I am not feeling okay. Incidentally, I was not asked to pay anything, instead I was diagnosed and given all the necessary treatment, including drugs without spending any kobo.

“I thank the management of Hopecare Foundation immensely for this kind gesture and pray that the organisers will reap the rewards of their good works.”

Madam Clara Kalu, a resident of Ogui New Layout, Enugu, also was full of praises for the free treatment she received following a blood pressure and arthritis problem. She prayed that God visits the Hopecare Foundation members with abundant blessings.

For Micheal Ekpo from Akwa Ibom State, Offor Linus from Ezeagu, Nkem Eze and many others, it was all appreciations and thanks for the wonderful show of love to the less privileged by the Foundation. Hopecare Foundation, is a US-based non-profit, non-governmental organization with special focus on health care mission to Africa. The Foundation on why it set up the ultra-modern medical centre in Enugu State, explained that there was need to follow up treatment of those afflicted with various ailments after diagnosis and initial treatment to ensure that such patients regain their full health status. It disclosed that setting up the ultra-modern medical centre was for the purpose of effectively fulfilling its mandate of giving healthcare services to indigent people in Enugu State and the country in general.

The two-day free medical care for the general public, which held in Enugu, it said, was part of the efforts the Foundation is making to complement the initiative of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led government in Enugu State to ensure that healthcare is accessible to all residents of the state.

The Founder and Chief Medical Consultant of the Foundation, Dr Ngwu, speaking during the official opening of the centre stated that the primary mission of Hopecare Foundation is on charity work, saying that they had come “to give back to the society through provision of adequate medical services to the most vulnerable in our society which include, the poor, the sick, elderly and children/infants.”

Dr Ngwu, an internal medicine specialist based in Texas Medical Centre, Dallas, USA, also stated that Hopecare Foundation was born out of necessity and the obvious ugly circumstances that prevail in the Nigerian health sector, disclosing that the founding inspiration was drawn towards addressing the huge health deficit/challenges in the country.

His words: “Hopecare Foundation came into being because of the many health challenges in Africa, especially in my home country Nigeria, which like many other third world countries has an under-developed health system among other sectors.

“Our agenda is to compliment what the government of Enugu State is doing in providing health care support and succour to the people. Our main focus is on the education of the people on various health issues and we will continue to partner with the government at all levels, community based organizations etc, to organize trainings, seminars for the people.

“But most importantly is the fact that greater percentage of

our local population are ignorant of many health issues and as such require a lot of education and we have remained resolute in our resolve to work with our people, to take care of their various health challenges.

“We involve an aggressive treatment guided by appropriate cum evidence-based medicine and coloration with other healthcare facilities and auxiliary services which are delivered at little or no cost.

“In Nigeria, we have observed people with various health problems already at complicated degrees. In the course of examination, many of them have blood pressure complications which are manifest in stroke, kidney and heart diseases and most times they don’t seek medical attention until such situations deteriorate to critical level.

“Nigerians do not seek medical attention early due to ignorance and consequently need serious orientation on health issues so that life will be saved”.

Ngwu noted that Hopecare medical centre is a multi-specialty hospital with focus on primary health care and prevention medicine which core values and philosophy is guided by the American patient care and compassion.

It would be recalled that Dr Ngwu had championed yearly medical mission from USA to Enugu State for many years during which the mission bankrolled all expenses for a successful open heart surgery on three-year-old Miss Frances Ugwu of Awhum in Udi LGA of Enugu State in a Texas hospital, USA, among many others.

Little Frances who had a congenital heart disease is presently living her normal life with her parents in Nike area of Enugu.