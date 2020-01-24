Lawrence Enyoghasu and Elizabeth Ogunbamowo

It was glorious and praises at the corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Ltd, Kirikiri, Lagos, as the management and staff of the company marked the 16th edition of the company’s annual thanksgiving service and award ceremony on Friday January 24, 2020.

Participates were filled with the spirit of thanksgiving following praise and worship sessions they were led into by The Sun Christian Fellowship Choir. They thanked God for His grace to witness yet another year and for preserving the company and helping it weather the storm of 2019.

The guest preacher on the occasion, the General Overseer of Revival Assembly Ministry International, Lagos, Apostle General Anselm Madubuko, during his ministration, declared abundant grace for the staff, the management and the company.

This year’s annual ritual was the first edition to be hosted under the new management team led by Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Mr OnuohaUkeh.