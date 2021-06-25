Award-winning R&B singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo aka Praiz, who on Sunday was a guest judge of Nigerian Idol, commended the stunning performances of the remaining four contestants.

Praiz was astonished by the talents displayed by the four contestants, which include Kingdom Kroseide, Francis Atela, Comfort Alalade, and Akunna Okey, with Faith Onyeje being evicted from the show.

The songwriter/producer, who is best known for his hit singles, was wowed with Kingdom’s beautiful rendition of Majek Fashek’s Holy Spirit and James Brown’s It’s a Man’s World, with a standing ovation from DJ Sose who could not hide his love for his stage control.

The guest judge also praised Francis Atela for his captivating stage performance of No Woman No Cry by Bob Marley and Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing. It was a moment of excitement as Akunna also set the stage on fire with It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy and Adele’s Fire to the Rain, while Comfort Alalade did Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin and Could You be Loved by Bob Marley. The show was made more colourful with the group performance of the song, One Love by Bob Marley, a delightful session that was trailed with praises from the judges.

Sponsored by Rite Foods’ Bigi soft drink, the show continues with all the intrigues for the next episode on June 27 till July 11, where the winner will emerge, clinching a recording contract and N50 million worth of prizes.