Ngozi Nwoke

The President, Pragmatics Association of Nigeria (PRAN), Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Dr Akin Odebunmi, says lecturers are expected to demonstrate how pragmatics can move knowledge forward in the discipline.

Dr. Odebunmi, who stated this while delivering the 3rd international conference of the association themed: “Pragmatics and Mediated Communication”, noted that the event comes with other PRAN-associated activities, which includes research-driven brainstorming sessions coordinated by senior academics, special interactive sessions, pragmatics training and end-of-course test resulting in awards of excellence for undergraduate students.

He stressed the need for everyone in the society is to be enlightened and acknowledged the importance of the catch-them-young policy, which will help make an impact on the people as well as inculcate the knowledge of pragmatics in the young ones.

“In this year’s conference, we have invited many undergraduate students for training, and we implore other tertiary institutions to follow suit in the policy. We owe this generation of learners the duty to be guided in the professional direction for the transformation of all aspects of the Nigerian society, which is possible with the skills of pragmatics. We are proud of embarking on this policy, and are optimistic that as we strive to move higher with the collaboration of other pragmatics association, we shall record success,” he said.

The chairperson, Local Organising Committee, Dr. Stella Kpolugbo, disclosed that knowledge gained from the conference can not be too much, but would rather enrich and enhance their academic career.

Her word: “We are all gathered for a better understanding of our language use in various contexts. Language, as we all know, is the bedrock of society, and communication is paramount to a peaceful life. A communicative act, if not properly constructed and thus if misunderstood, could lead to fatal consequences.’’

“It is therefore with a sense of responsibility that I appreciate and encourage all participants to avail themselves of this exceptional opportunity to learn the nitty-gritty and benefits of language use in context and mediated communication for a better, peaceful and well-organised society as we deliberate on linguistic matters in this conference.”