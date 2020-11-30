By Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The presiding Bishop of Fire Evagelistic ministries Int’l Abuja, Bishop Paul Samgreen Obafemi has warned that Nigeria will witness a serious revolution in the year 2021 that will lead to free flow of blood and restlessness.

Bishop Obafemi during a five day power packed crusade tagged ” Oh Lord, fight my battle” which took place in kabba, Kogi State over the weekend said the Lord revealed to him that there would be serious upheavals next year unless there is serious fervent prayers to avert it.

According to him there will be a serious revolution that will lead to restlessness and chaos all over the country which will result to loss of many lives and destruction of public property

” 2021 will be full of lots of bloodshed , Nigerians especially our leaders should pray very hard because I see some of our leaders running helter skelter , some major places including army barracks will be bombed

” Some governors , prominent political office holders and politicians including some traditional rulers should pray very hard not to go with this revolution because there will be so many killings

“Unless there is serious prayers, this revolution will lead to Nigeria near disintegration, it will touch the fabric of this nation, so many things will be affected and the just concluded endSARS protests will be a child’s play

” Let everyone take serious precaution , pray very hard and watch for 2021 will be full of restlessness, it’s a year of sorrow, weeping and shedding of blood, those who have ears , let them hear” the man of God warned