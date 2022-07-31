From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray without ceasing against insecurity and other socio-economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

The Sultan gave the charge on the inception of the new Hijrah calendar, which commenced yesterday, as the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed in a statement.

The statement read in part: “The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, JNI, calls on the Nigerian Muslims to please in the name of Allah, the Most High not to relent in supplicating to Allah for His intervention for an end to the myriad of challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

“It is very much apparent and indeed scary that if we are not humble before the Almighty Allah, an end to these nightmarish situations seems not in sight, if happenings in the country are anything to go by. The Sultan implores us all to dedicate special prayers against all the terrible conditions and other related hydra-headed calamities, such as poverty, high cost of living and corruption.

“Similarly, with 2023 general elections fast approaching, we need to also seek Allah’s apt intervention for stability, security, peace and development of Nigeria.

As Muslims we must submit ourselves to Allah, especially that all efforts geared towards restoration of peace and order seems to defy solutions.

“We, however, reiterate our calls for the continuation of fervent prayer for a peaceful and smooth political transition and an end to the multiple socio-economic challenges in the country.”

The Sultan of Sokoto equally urged Nigerian Muslims to observe the Tasu’a and ‘Ashura fasting, which will fall on Sunday, 9th and Monday, 10th Muharram 1444AH (Sunday, 7th and Monday, 8th August, 2022) respectively.