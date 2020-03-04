Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has urged Imams and all Muslims to pray, fast and preach about the Coronavirus in all mosques and during five daily congregational prayers in the country.

Sultan who expressed concern over the outbreak of the disease, also told Muslims to offer special prayer and fast against the further spread of the virus in the country.

A statement signed by JNI’s Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on behalf of the Sultan, who is also the Nigerian Muslims’ spiritual leader, further charged Muslims to observe strict adherence to personal hygiene to halt the spread of the disease.

The Sultan said all agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, to be up and doing in their responsibility.

The statement released on Wednesday in Kaduna, read in part: “Jama’atu Nasril Islam under the leadership of his Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President General of JNI, is worried and concerned about the spate of the deadly corona virus (Covid 19) and disturbed by the threat it poses to life.

“Apart from China, where the infection of the virus started, it spread geometrically to other countries in the world, ranging from Europe. America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Nigeria inclusive

“Each country is taking measures in curbing the plague of the pandemic of Coronavirus, by quarantining the suspiciously infected in order to avoid its spread, while the infected are being treated in special medical facilities.

“All Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayers’ Imams should mount strong advocacy and enlightenment campaign against the scourge and the epidemic nature of the coronavirus.

“They should include in their sermons and preaching the imperatives of taking serious precautionary measures of personal hygiene.

“JNI calls on all Juma’ah and five daily congregational prayer Imams to engage in special prayers during their sermons, preaching and other sessions for Allah’s quick intervention in wiping away the Coronavirus and all other diseases bedeviling humanity.

“JNI calls on the government at all levels, especially the agencies charged with the responsibility of protecting the health of the citizenry, particularly the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to do the needful in protecting the health of the citizenry.”

