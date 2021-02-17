From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has asked Catholic faithful and other Christians participating in 2021 Lenten season to pray well, fast well and be charitable to all irrespective of religion, social and economic status, in order to enjoy maximum benefits attached to the spiritual exercise.

He explained that lent is a journey of 40 days of interior conversion, during which participants seek God’s forgiveness for their sins and cleansing preparatory for the feast of the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Kaigama admitted that, though, corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of Nigeria, Christians could lead the way as shinning light that could possibly pull Nigeria out of the dungeon of corruption and under development.

The cleric in his Ash Wednesday sermon delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Abuja, yesterday, reminded the congregation that Lent was also a call to practise true religion.

“Lent equally calls for purity of heart, intentions and actions. Because blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God. Therefore, we are required to practise true religion, not the outward show we display to make people say we are godly people. We are called to practise true religion that inspire us and others to truly fear God and avoid bad things, whether in the night or day, alone or with someone, in your bedroom or with people. We are expected not to plan evil against anyone made in the image and likeness of God. We should consider our common humanity first, not our religious and tribal affiliations.

“The question is what will make us to truly change or move us to true repentance? Diseases or death fail to deter or move us enough to change, especially where money or the things of this world are involved. We prefer to do things our own way. Money, good as it is, has corrupted our thoughts and feelings. That has led to diversion without any sense of guilt funds meant to feed the sick, the prisoners, the school children, to provide boreholes, clinics and roads to rural dwellers, to care for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Jobs meant for restless youths are only secured by only those who know influential persons. Some officials, as alleged, sell the jobs to the highest bidders.”