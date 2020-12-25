Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged citizens of the state, particularly Christians, to use the Christmas season to pray for a united and peaceful state.

The governor made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.

The governor urged the citizens to show love to one another, adding that this year’s Christmas was being celebrated at the time the world was passing through serious challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The world and indeed Plateau State is going through tremendous challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus which has significantly altered human interactions and impacted negatively on the economy.

“This has resulted in hardship to both the government and citizens. Nevertheless, we have collectively demonstrated resilience and hope.

“This should continue, especially as we mark the birth of Jesus Christ, who primarily came to give hope to mankind.

“As Christians, we should not only be hopeful, but also use this period to show love to one another, as well as work for a more united, peaceful and tolerant society,” the governor said.

Lalong said his administration would continue to develop policies that would grow the economy and uplift the living standards of the ordinary citizens.

“This administration will continue to give the needed leadership that will fast-track economic recovery and stimulate empowerment of youths, women and the entire citizenry,” he said.

He called on the residents of the state to adhere to the safety protocols to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the Yuletide. (NAN)