Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has charged Muslims to pray fervently for an end to come to the Corona virus disease as they commence this year’s Ramadan.

The Governor asks Muslims to use the Ramadan season to seek God’s face and to ask for His intervention in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, Governor Akeredolu urged Muslims to continue to maintain all government’s directives on the prevention of the spread of corona virus.

He also enjoined Muslims to avoid gathering and pay attention to global hygienic standard regarding COVID 19.

Governor Akeredolu pleaded with the Muslim faithful in the state to see all the government’s directives as sacrifice, urging them to avoid large gathering, practice social distancing and observe their prayers in their homes.

He enjoined them to remember the victims of the virus and the health workers who are in the frontline of battle against Corona virus, adding that the government needs their prayers and support as well.