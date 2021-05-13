From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to pray for leaders and the country’s peace and development.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The ruling party noted that collective effort is required to ensure that citizens enjoy the many pro-people developmental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in an atmosphere of peace.

“As we celebrate, we enjoin Nigerians to use this period to demonstrate the essence of Ramadan which is about personal sacrifice and sharing with the less privileged. We also urge Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for our leaders and the country’s peace and development. The APC calls on all people of goodwill and patriotic citizens to use the occasion to extend their spiritual support for the efforts of our administration in its continued quest to place the country on the path of economic prosperity.

“On this day, we assure Nigerians of our commitment to securing the nation from all fifth columnists and secessionist elements who have continued to seek ways of dragging the nation backwards.”