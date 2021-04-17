President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has urged the people to continue to pray for the leaders in government as they tackle the various challenges facing the nation.

Lawan made the appeal yesterday at the launching of Potiskum Emirate Central Mosque Appeal Fund at Potiskum, Yobe State.

Lawan, who announced a donation of N20 million to support the project, said in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi: “Every time leaders need prayers, particularly from the followership. Particularly for our President, Muhammadu Buhari, pray that God may grant him good health. God has given him the leadership of this country through you.

“He is trying his possible best for you and we too that are part of his leadership, we are trying our best to ensure that things are okay for Nigeria.

“I will therefore take this opportunity to urge you to continue to pray for our leaders that may Almighty Allah continue to guide them as they proffer solutions to security challenges, youth unemployment and for us to continue to assist our people.

“The same thing is with our state, Yobe State, our pride. Governor Mai Mala Buni is trying his best to ensure development in the state. It is public knowledge that there are development projects in every part of the state.”

The Senate President announced that Senator Sani Musa donated N5 million while Senators Bello Mandiya and Sadiq Suleiman donated one million each towards the building project.

Other lawmakers who accompanied the Senate President on the trip from Abuja were Senators Abdullahi Adamu, Adamu Aliero, and Hon. Tijjani Dan Mutum.