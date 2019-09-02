Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia with agency report

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, called on Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies with prayers as they battle to address the security challenges in the country.

Adeboye made the call in his monthly telecast message at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State with the theme: “Our true shield and defense.”

Adeboye spoke against the backdrop of kidnappings, banditry and insurgency in the country.

“Some of us, all we know is to criticise the military, but we need to know that they too are human beings like us and they have their limitations. What we should do is to continue to pray for them so that they can record success in their operations,” he said.

Adeboye expressed concern over the feelings by a section of Nigerians that the security agencies were not doing enough to curtail insecurity, saying that they were doing their best.

He said Nigerians should acknowledge the fact that the security operatives too had their limitations which could also have adverse effect on their operations.

The renowned cleric also assured that God was about to deal with the invincible enemies of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has said for Nigeria to win the war against insecurity, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, President Muhammadu Buhari must overhaul the country’s security architecture and inject new blood into the system.

Onuoha who stated this in Umuahia, Abia State, while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation’s security, said t was important for the president to re-appraise the security apparatus and engage fresh hands if the war is to be won.

Bishop Onuoha, who is president of Vision Africa Radio, specifically called on the president to bring on board officers with requisite modern ideas on how to deal with security challenges in the country.

He commended the service chief’s for their selfless service, acknowledging that although they have put in their best, they have been unable to record the successes expected by Nigerians.

“As the complexion of the war changes daily, it is pertinent to nip it in the bud once and for all as it has lingered for too long,” he said.

He also called for synergy among security agencies and various stakeholders and against an identified common enemy.

Onuoha wondered why the Nigerian military, which has recorded huge successes in peace keeping operations in Africa, finds it difficult to combat the lingering security challenges in the land,

He urged the Federal Government, various stakeholders and citizens to rise up to the occasion and address concerns that pose threat to the war against insurgency, while calling for a review of the strategy where the need arises.

He said Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic and religious inclinations should love one another for a virile and egalitarian society.

Meanwhile Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has tasked the troops to carry out their operations with utmost professionalism and loyalty.

He gave the charge when he paid operational visit to troops in Gubio Response Area of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said the Federal Government was aware of the efforts of the troops in combating the menace of Boko Haram insurgency in the NorthEast.