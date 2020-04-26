Muslim faithful in Nigeria have been enjoined to use the 30 days Ramadan period to offer supplications to Allah on behalf of Nigeria, as it faces one of its most difficult period.

The admonition was given by the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Engr Musa Kida, who, on Friday, joined millions of Muslims across the world in the 30 days fasting.

Kida said the holy month has afforded Nigerians another opportunity to seek the face of Allah for a better country where everybody will leave in harmony and prosperity.

“This is a unique month for our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. As a country and federation, we must use this holy month to embark on a self-searching journey and soberly reflect on where we have gone wrong.”

According to the number one basketball administrator in Nigeria, the world needs prayer for global peace and full recovery from the dreaded coronavirus.