Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Tuesday called on Muslim faithful to pray for security, peace and unity of Nigeria as the Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

In a statement issued in Jalingo and signed by Mr Bala Dan Abu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and publicity, Ishaku noted that the fact of another celebration as one country despite the events in recent years has shown that God is interested in Nigeria.

“Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku today felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah in Taraba State for the opportunity provided again by Allah (SWA) for a happy and peaceful celebration, noting that the events of the past couple of years in Nigeria have proven that God is interested in the unity and survival of Nigeria as a country. He noted with regret that insecurity, particularly, the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings of people from their homes and on the roads and of children from their schools have remained a big challenge to the country.

“He called for vigilance and greater support by all Nigerians for the nation’s security agencies as they struggle to contain the dangerous elements that are out to kill and maim innocent people, and urged Nigerians of all religious faiths and beliefs to continue to pray against these ills that have continued to threaten peace and safety of lives and properties”

Meanwhile, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini on Tuesday urged Muslim faithful to make out time amidst their celebration to pray on this special day for unity of Nigeria and an end to senseless killings and hardships that Nigerians have had to put up with recently.

The Speaker, who congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir noted that the survival of the country depended on the collective and deliberate efforts of everyone irrespective of religion, ethnicity, party affiliation, economic and social status.

Kunini urged the people to exercise restraints in their celebration and called on parents to keep a watchful eye on their children so that they would not get carried away by the celebration.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports Alhaji Ibrahim Adams Imam, in his Sallah message urge youth in the state to embrace sports, agriculture and other profitable ventures that would keep them gainfully busy rather than resorting to crime.

Imam said that the state presents limitless opportunities especially for the youth and called on them to embrace humble beginnings while striving for greater heights.

Daily Sun reports that, the celebration is uncharacteristically dull in Jalingo as residents complain of lack of funds and the outrageous prices of food stuff and other items at the markets.

