From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has called for fervent prayers ahead of the may pilgrimage to Jordan.

Pam in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba said the commission is prepared and would not be discouraged in her preparations as plans have reached advanced stage.

The Executive Secretary made the call at the Commission’s during the early morning fellowship on Monday and prayed for pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

He said the decision to embark on the Jordan pilgrimage formed part of the mandate of the commission and that it was only proper if Christians should understand the omnipresence of God in their lives. “God is everywhere”, he pointed!

Rev Pam, who take his reading from the book of Psalms 43:3-4 said the care and light of God is what we need as a people noting the sovereignty of God above humans.

He urged staff of the commission to be more dedicated and committed to God while they serve. ” I called on you to be committed to God as your personal Lord and don’t wait on me to be here before you come for fellowship”.