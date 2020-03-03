President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on religious leaders to pray for Nigeria and its leadership, expressing the confidence that the country would overcome its challenges.

“We need prayers as a country and a people. We cannot ask for this at a better place; we need to have a very peaceful, secured and safe country. Prayers can do a lot of things. Prayers can make leaders to perform. So, Nigerian leaders need prayers so that we remain focused on ensuring that we discharge our obligations and mandates to create the kind of country that all of us desire.

“We may see things we don’t want to see today, but the power of prayers can change so many things for the better. We shouldn’t despair. It is sad we are going through this, but we can overcome it. May Almighty God help us overcome our tribulations.”

Lawan spoke at the funeral mass for the late Senator Ignatius Dantong Longjan at St. Louis’ Catholic Church, Jos, Plateau State.

The funeral mass was officiated by the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama.

Lawan, in his tribute said the late lawmaker who represented Plateau South quest for unity and peace were lasting legacies that would continue to unify Nigerians.

“We met him (Ignatius Longjan) only in 2019 when we went to the Senate, but he was already an accomplished human being, not only in terms of what he was able to achieve in public service, but in terms of what he was as a person. He was at peace with everybody, and all of us saw a man who wanted to see not only Plateau being peaceful, but our country Nigeria being in peace.

“The task before the rest of us, especially in the Senate and in the National Assembly, is to continue to work on those ideals, those things he believed in, those dreams he had for Nigeria, that we live in trust and have faith in ourselves for a progressive and peaceful Nigeria. This is one loss that is for all of us, this country will miss him. He was one gentleman that made a difference,” Lawan said.