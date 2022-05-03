Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has called on Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance of the Eid-el-Fitr festival and offer prayers for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and fulfil its potential.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, he described Eid-el-Fitr as the crowning of the blessings received during the Holy month which had drawn the faithful closer to the Almighty Allah.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

He expressed belief that the lessons taught by Ramadan and learnt during the Holy month by the faithful would continue to shape their daily lives for a better relationship with their creator and fellow human beings.