National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has urged Nigerian Christians to use the Christmas celebration which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for peace, unity and progress of the country. The company which made the call in a goodwill message to Nigerians also urged them to seek peace, unity and love for one another, because those are the virtues that Christ symbolises.

“The best way to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace is to dwell in peace and harmony with other compatriots irrespective of their religious inclinations. Christ was and is still a rallying point for all humanity as His teachings celebrate oneness and the indiscriminate love of God”, Globacom said in the statement.

The company also reminded Christians of the real essence of Christmas, explaining that sharing is a cardinal principle of Christianity as exemplified by the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“We, therefore, call on all Nigerians to allow the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to engender progress and amity in the society through good neighbourliness, selflessness and unity”, Globacom added.

It also reminded Christians of how Jesus made himself a perfect example of the values of love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which would guarantee eternal life.