Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on religious leaders to pray for leaders in various positions of authority for a better society.

Governor Ikpeazu made the call during the 2019 conference series 1 in honour of the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, as the crusader of social general by the Faculty of Humanities, Dept of Religious and Cultural Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the governor lauded the general overseer for being an embodiment of practical Christianity, where he has been able to touch the lives of the less privileged in the society positively through his humanitarian and social- oriented services.

He urged other ministers of God to emulate his selfless service to mankind, and congratulated him for the well-deserved award bestowed on him by the university, which he described as an honour done not only to Apostle Chinyere, but to the state.

He prayed God to continue to sustain him with grace and vision to propagate the gospel.

The university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ndowa Lale, commended the OPM general overseer for successfully combining the gospel of Jesus Christ with a laudable welfare initiative that has greatly impacted on virtually all segments of the society.