Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A youth group under the aegis of “Save Enugu Youths initiative” has warned the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to steer clear from the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo or face the dire consequences, should anything happen to him.

The group which was reacting to a threat issued by the leader of IPOB, during his 28 June broadcast on radio Biafra urging his members to stone Chief Nwodo at sight for failing to protect the zone against the rampaging Fulani herdsmen in the region, warned that Kanu should be warned against instigating internal crisis in the region.

A statement According to the group’s coordinator and the convener, Mr. Chibueze Nwoga and Hon. Gwiyi Solomon explained that an average Igbo man in the contemporary Nigerian Nation feels marginalized and ill-treated and chief Nwodo has been speaking out against this untowered development as well as fighting to protect the interest of the region by every means available to him.

“When Kanu’s house was invaded by the military, Nnia went to Chartan house in London, where he sought for intervention of big powers while telling the world that Nigerian government has committed genocide against his people.

“When during Donald Trump’s victory match by IPOB in Rivers State, where some of the protesters were killed by the military, Chief Nnia cried foul, gave government ultimatum to bring the killers of his children to book.

“During his inauguration speech as president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nwodo lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for excluding the Southeast region from major government appointments as well as sensitive projects.

“The other day again, a bomb blast went off at Nnia’s residence at Ukehe, fuelling speculations that IPOB wanted to kill the Igbo leader.

“So what else does Kanu want from Chief Nnia Nwodo?” Gwiyi queried.

The group further called on the Governor of Enugu State state, Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to ensure protection of life and safety of Nnia Nwodo as any attack on his personality would be met with stiff resistance by the youth group.

“If there is anybody that Kanu listens to, let the person prevail on him to withdraw his threat on Chief Nwodo as any attempt on the former minister of information life would be met with stiff resistance.”

Meanwhile the youth group said the association has concluded plan to organise a peaceful protest match to Enugu Government house, where the body will remind the Governor of Enugu State his avowal to protect life and properties of Enugu citizens irrespective of their status.