By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi has called on Christians in Nigeria to engage in fervent prayers for political office holders, so that God would touch their hearts to use public fund for public good.

He made the request on Sunday during his visit to the 2- day crusade titled:…’And the enemies submitted,’ organized by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement at the.Odofin Park Estate by Ijesha Bus Stop, Lagos.

At the international interdenominational event that witnessed prayers, healing and deliverance, Obi said the power of prayers can go a long way in changing the narratives in Nigeria..”As usual, I am here today to worship with you my own people. I will therefore want to use this opportunity to call on you to pray for our leaders to use public fund for Public good.”

Obi who said he had always been part of the Lord’s Chosen family for over 20 years , tasked the worshippers to pray and remember their country. ” Please pray for the poor Nigerians who are suffering in their country.”

He also said his prayer point is for God to to touch all Nigerian politicians and use them as examples of expected good leadership.

A testifier , Mrs Sheena Greaney from Northern Ireland who was delivered of 42 years of epilepsy, thanked God for delivering her.

She also thanked God for the healing grace she.received after a long suffering. “I was into a serious illness that weighed me down. But today God has used the opportunity of ….and the enemies submitted to heal me. I am indeed very grateful to God and to Pastor Lazarus Muoka whom God is using to perform miracles.”

Another testifier, Mr Uche who lives at Cote D’Ivore explained how God saved him from armed robbery attack. “An armed man entered my office and attached me with knife, but did not succeed. He stabbed me and wanted to kill me, in the process, we struggled until he escaped from the door. I chased him , caught him and arrested him.”

