From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged all Nigerians to continue in prayers so that God will choose the leaders at all levels to man the affairs of the country in 2023.

CAN Chairman for Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva made the call during a new year meeting with local government coordinators held at the NKST Church Iortyer in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“Let me encourage you again not to relent in prayers, as the task you still have is enormous. The 2023 general election is not too far from now. This is the right time to start praying for the Benue people to get a God-fearing man as governor.

“I encourage you to commit this to prayers for God to choose the successor of Governor Samuel Ortom. You are all aware that when you pray for a particular thing, the God you serve does not disappoint you.

“Leva, who emphasised that the future of the state is in the hands of the people, assured that God would certainly provide a committed, hardworking and dedicated man if they remain committed to prayers. “Let me reemphasize that the future of the Benue people is in your hands. Your prayers can brighten the future of the Benue child. A God fearing governor who will be an asset to Benue people will definitely make Benue people proud,” the CAN Chairman said.