Joe Effiong, Uyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians to build lasting legacies that would outlive them and make their succeeding generations proud instead of piling and leaving behind perishable financial resources.

Buhari has also stressed that praying for the departed to rest in peace amounts to “medicine after death” as resting in peace depends only on how the person lived their life on earth.

Speaking on Saturday in Awa, Onna local government area, at the funeral of the late Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, the father of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Buhari said because the deceased served God during his lifetime and died as a Christian, he left behind an inheritance for his children.

President Buhari who was represented at the event by the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said the late Nkanang left behind the ‘blessings of a thousand generations.’

He explained that the late Nkanang would indeed rest in peace as a result of his works on earth, noting that only the deeds of a person while alive would determine whether they rest in peace or not.

He commended Emmanuel on the blessing his father left behind saying, “Papa was in his lifetime a legendary teacher and headmaster, who taught and mentored thousands of students, many of whom are here today celebrate his life and time.

“But his greatest legacy will be the faithful and prolific spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ through the Qua Iboe Church. Through the great work that he did, it was clear to all that not only was he a teacher and a mentor of men but also a leader and father to so many.

“At a funeral services such as this, one of the prayers is that ‘may the soul of the departed rest in peace’. But for many who are familiar with Christian theology, you would agree with me that the prayer is medicine after death.

“The truth of the matter is that men and women rest in peace depending on what they do before they die and we know that Elder Nkanang not only served and loved the Lord Jesus Christ while he was here, and accepted him as Lord and Saviour, but he also propagated the gospel. So the confidence is that today, he is also resting in peace.

“I say to the children of Pa Nkanang led by the governor of Akwa Ibom State that you are very fortunate indeed. The scripture says in Deuteronomy 7:9 that ‘know the Lord your God, who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations.’ Because your father loved God and kept his commandments, there is a promise of blessing for a thousand generations.

“And so, we congratulate you on this great blessing that your father has left behind. The scripture says that a good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children. That inheritance as we know is not money, is not property and is not wealth of any kind. This is what your father has left for you, the blessings of a thousand generations because he served the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who spoke on behalf of the state governors said the gathering was a celebration of life.

He stated that the gathering was not to mourn the deceased but to celebrate a father who reared great children, and spent his life well.

He commended the children of the deceased for giving him a worthy departure saying, “we celebrate Papa Gabriel Nkanang for a life well spent and also celebrate the children for ensuring that they give papa a worthy departure.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the ceremony was a bridge-building which defiles political, religious or ethnic divide because of the socio-political configuration of persons present.

He said though his father was not a rich man, he was a caring man of character, adding that he was thankful to God that he has honoured his father.

He stated that there are different kinds of fathers including spiritual, economic and political fathers of which he has many.

“I feel so loved by Nigerians, I feel so loved by Nigeria as a country. This is a bridge-building ceremony in this country; it has no party lines; it has no religious lines; it has no gender; it has nothing but a bridge-building ceremony.

“I never knew I am this loved by Nigerians. I can only say Nigerians; I am deeply indebted to you. I love you all; I appreciate your show of love. I say on behalf of my family that we are very grateful.

“This is one ceremony that will remain evergreen in our hearts because it cuts across all. God bless you all. I am able to stand here today because of the kind of biological father that I had.

“My father worked to exemplify everything a father should be. He was not a rich man, but he was such a caring father. My father ensured everything a good father could ensure, and we are grateful, and we are thankful to him,” he stated.

Nigerians and dignitaries who attended the burial include the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, former presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, past and present state governors, former governors of Akwa Ibom state, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, members of the Federal Executive and State Executive Council, members of the National and Akwa Ibom State House of Assemblies, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains led by Prince Uche Secondus, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, religious leaders like prelate emeritus, Sunday Mbang, Rev. Dr Umai Ukpai, and captains of Industry like Jim Ovia among others.