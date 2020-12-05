I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone—all those in authority…”

—1 Timothy 2:1-2

Why am I calling for prayers for His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano to end caretaker Town Union Governments in communities that don’t need it?

The Holy Book enjoined us in 1Timothy 2: 1-2 to pray for all those in authority. While we are challenged to pray, and we know we need to pray, and we are assured that God’s blessing is conditioned on our prayers hence I will continue to enjoin all citizens of Anambra state that voted for His Excellency, Governor Obiano and those that didn’t vote for him irrespective of political party affiliation to always make a prayer request for him because leadership is not easy no matter how prepared you were for the office. The challenges of leadership are enormous and oftentimes not envisaged. If we don’t pray for our leaders they will lead us into mass destruction.

A leader may have good intentions for the people but still unable to deliver on good governance due to no fault of his but of his aides who work at cross purposes, yet the bulk stops on his table. Therefore, a leader needs a lot of wisdom and grace, which only God can give to be saved from the hands of bad workmen who exploit their vulnerability to create crisis.

When I lack words in prayer, or thoughts about how to pray, I often turn to scripture and use the words or patterns found there in the prayers of others. One prayer I have used in praying for Nigeria and Anambra State in particular is the prayer that the Prophet Daniel prayed long ago for his nation. Daniel had been living as a slave in captivity for 67 years when he poured out his heart to God on behalf of his people, who had come under God’s judgment.

As sovereign citizens we owe it to our leaders to speak the truth and to bring to their attention the shortcomings of their leadership hence I now remind His Excellency that he became governor because the gods broke his kernels for him not because of his personal ingenuity; that power is transient, that no leadership no matter how good or bad lasts forever, and that Karma is a bitch.

I pray that His Excellency finds a way to resolve his feud with Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Victor Umeh, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu and others who helped him to power. I pray he repents from the arrogance and pride that has led to this festering dispute. Quick resolution of the crisis is necessary not just for the stability of the state but for his private peace. Politics should be played without bitterness. Scorch earth politics does good to no one. Post 2021, when Obiano leaves office, I will be sad if those he is about to help to power end up turning against him in a bitter feud.

Moving forward, the purpose of this article is to call the attention of His Excellency to what has become undue and undesirable interference by his administration in Town Union affairs with Enugwu Agidi town as a point of reference. He may not be aware of the crisis his government has festered but it’s important he calls his Chief of Staff and relevant commissioner to order immediately.

Town Unions by nature are largely community-based associations established by communities to stimulate growth and development. The town unions, though partners for good with the government, are not tailored to be the appendages of the government, and as such must be allowed to operate freely without too much interference from the government. Today in Anambra the independence of town unions is threatened by the nefarious activities of government operatives who take bribes from undesirable elements and community outlaws to upturn the wishes of the people. Some officials in the office of the governor have perfected the act of selling town union caretaker government appointments to persons who are imposed on communities who neither need the individuals nor the so- called caretaker government.

Understandably, caretaker governments in the past were used by the state as short-term intervention mechanism in communities where there are unresolved leadership crisis. This is to avert the breakdown of law and order. The caretaker leadership is established in consultation with the stakeholders from affected communities.

What is happening in Enugwu Agidi in the past three years is far from the original intention of government. Enugwu Agidi has no crisis of any sort but somehow the state government has been imposing caretaker governments on us and also doing so without consultation with the people. Worse is that some of these appointees are known criminals and land grabbers that should have no place in community leadership. They bribe their way through corrupt state government officials who appoint them by fiat to continue plundering community resources. These characters because they were not elected by the people of the community are not accountable to the people. The havocs they are wrecking are capable of causing breakdown of law and order. We don’t want another #Endcaretaker mass protest before the government will realize that we have had enough of imposing criminal elements on us. All we ask is to be allowed to freely elect our town union leaders based on the constitution we have given to ourselves as a community so that we can continue in our developmental stride which is now stunted and arrested by the crisis of undue government interference.

Father of Abraham , Isaac and Jacob, you have been our dwelling place, your faithfulness, promise , fame, honour and your glory reign forever and ever. You have not changed from the beginning of time; your words remain the same.

Our leaders are leading without the fear of you. They have forgotten that obedience to you is the beginning of knowledge. Their actions have led to destruction of lives , sufferings, pains and sorrow.

I commit our governor, Willie Obiano and his aides into your mighty hand. I pray that they would live lives worthy of you, pleasing you in every way as they bear much eternal fruit so when they see you, they receive your reward.

I pray that you would give them the spirit of wisdom and revelation so they govern in their knowledge of and relationship with you and lead the state in their godly character.

I pray that they would be strengthened with all power according to your glorious might so they may have great endurance to govern in an increasingly godless society.

I pray that they would always be mindful of your blessings so they lead the state with joyful gratitude, regardless of the curve balls life throws at them.

I pray that the eyes of their hearts would be enlightened to know the hope of Heaven so they are passionate about living with you then and for you now.

I pray that they would have a rich grasp of the heritage entrusted to them, using it for your glory and not their own personal gains.

I pray that they would refuse to be enticed by the love of money and material things but would instead pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance, and gentleness.

I pray that they would be wise about what is good while being innocent about what is evil.

I pray that they would place a higher value on purity than on popularity.

Redeem their leadership mistakes and failures. Help us overcome the consequences of their sins. Keep us from falling away from you into sin. We long to see them one day presented before your glorious presence without fault and with great joy.

On that day, I will humbly bow and worship you for your goodness, grace, and faithfulness to all generations.

For the glory of your great name—Jesus I pray. Amen