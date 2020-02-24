Job Osazuwa

The Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Apapa District, Rev. Michael Kolawole Ogunbola, has said that prayers alone are not enough to solve Nigeria’s security challenges that have lingered on for years.

He said it was sad watching innocent Nigerians being killed by insurgents, herdsmen and other criminal elements who don’t mean well for the country. He pointed out that every soul, whether a Christian, Muslim or Pagan was precious to God and should not be wasted.

He, therefore, called on all the security agencies and other stakeholders to always be proactive in ensuring that the country was safe for everybody to live in. He affirmed that only sustainable peace could bring the desired development that would be beneficial to all Nigerians.

At his valedictory programme after 50 years of serving at different capacities at the Assemblies of God Church, held at the church’s headquarters in Festac, Lagos, Ogunbola said that Nigeria must be built by Nigerians.

Calling on all Nigerians to help secure their neighbourhoods, he stated that security was everybody’s business. He advised everyone – old and young, to be security conscious even right in their homes.

“In the community we belong, we should support whatever security arrangement that is put in place. Security starts from the family. We will continue to get it wrong when we believe that it is the government alone that can do everything that has to do with safety of lives and property.

“At the national level, I urge the leaders to effectively play their roles. We can pray when it comes to prayer, which is what we have been doing, but prayer alone is not enough to solve our security problems. God will do his part, but we must also get ready to play our own part.

“My time with the church has been bad and good, sweet and bitter. A leader must understand that you are there to inspire people and give them hope even in the face of hopelessness. It could be devastating when those you trust begin to show sign of mistrust, but I was able to overcome all these low moments. And thank God that I am leaving as a fulfilled man.

“The sheep should continue to follow the shepherds because they are there for guidance. And the shepherds should ensure that they lead the sheep to greener pastures and still waters. It is only when they do so that the sheep will happy and would not revolt,” he said.

At the event, the district secretary, Izuchukwu Vincent said that Ogunbola was a respected man of God that served God with all his might. He said that the superintendent worked tirelessly towards the physical and spiritual development of the church.

“He is a leader par excellence who is detribalised. He is a Yoruba man who successfully led a denomination that you have more of the Igbo and other tribes from the South-South region. He hates laziness and punctuality is his watchword.

“His impact on us is multi-dimensional. Those of us that worked closely with him know that he is someone that is led by the Holy Spirit, against being swayed by public opinion,” he said.

He said that under Ogunbola’s leadership, the Apapa District was able to give birth to two other districts – Badagry and Lekki with over 110 branches. The cleric also saw to the establishment of the Assemblies of God High School that has been growing in leaps and bounds.

At the occasion, 111 members including ministers were recognised for their outstanding performances to the growth of the district.