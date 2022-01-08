From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria requires divine intervention and support.

Buhari made the remarks at the National prayer session for peace in Nigeria, which was organised by the Kano State Government..

The prayer session, which was attended by Islamic clerics from across the North-west geo political zone was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state capital.

Also in attendance at the session is the World Leader of Tijjaniyya Sect, Sheikh Sharif Ali Bil-Arabi and his delegation.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, disclosed that his administration remained determined to overcome the security challenges bidevilling the country.

According to him, the administration would continue to support security personnel with the needed equipment and welfare to discharge their constitutional assignment.

Buhari commended Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for organising the prayer designed to achieve a peaceful and m9re secured Nigeria.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje thanked President Buhari for his untiring efforts toward ensuring a peaceful Kano by deploying security personnel to the state

He disclosed that the state government was ready to make the prayer session an annual event even as he implored the leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi to site the next Maulidi in Kano State.

In his remarks earlier, Sheikh Al-Arabi preached for peace and stability, urging muslims to follow the footsteps of their leaders and Sheikhs.