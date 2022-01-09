From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday admitted that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria requires divine intervention and support.

Buhari stated this at the national prayer session for peace in Nigeria, which was organised by the Kano State government.

The prayer session, which was attended by Islamic clerics from across the northwest geopolitical zone, was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state capital.

The World Leader of Tijjaniyya Sect, Sheikh Sharif Ali Bil-Arabi, and his delegation also attended the event.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, disclosed that his administration remained determined to overcome the security challenges bedevilling the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, the administration would continue to support security personnel with the needed equipment and welfare to discharge their constitutional assignment.

Buhari commended the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for organising the prayer designed to achieve a peaceful and more secure Nigeria.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje thanked President Buhari for his untiring efforts at ensuring a peaceful Kano by deploying security personnel to the state.

He disclosed that the state government was ready to make the prayer session an annual event, even as he implored the leader of the Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, to site the next Maulidi in Kano State.

Also speaking, Sheikh Al-Arabi called for peace and stability, urging Muslims to follow in the footsteps of their leaders and sheiks.