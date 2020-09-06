Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the September 19 Edo governorship poll, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo state governorship election has commended the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for his fatherly intervention to ensure a peaceful and credible poll in the state.

The campaign council in a statement by the Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, said as a peace-loving party, members of the PDP, as well as supporters of the party, will continue to conduct activities and campaigns in very peaceful and orderly manner.

Therefore, it admonished all stakeholders to allow their actions to be guided by the admonitions of the Oba of Benin as well as other royal fathers in the state, before, during and after the election.