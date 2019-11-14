Bunmi Ogunyale

African champions, D’Tigress will today open their campaign against DR Congo in the Africa pre-Olympic qualifiers at the Pavilhao do Mazaquene in Maputo.

And the head coach of the team, Otis Hughley has assured that they are fully focused on the task ahead.

After masterminding the team to the 2019 Afrobasket title that has saw the D’Tigress climbed to the number one spot in Africa, according to the latest FIBA ranking, Otis said qualification for the 2020 Olympics qualifying tournament (OQT) is not negotiable.

Speaking from the team’s base in Maputo, Hughley confirmed that preparation is going on as planned with all invited players ready to give their best.

“We are aware of the task ahead of us. The culture of basketball is fast growing in Nigeria and the people are expecting us to win everytime we file out. These expectations have continued to spur us to give our all and represent the country the best that we can.”

Speaking further, Hughley said, “We must continue to show the world that we deserved to be the best in Africa.”