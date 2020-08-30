Kenneth Omeruo opened scoring for CD Leganes to beat Elbar 3-1 in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

The defender headed home a corner after just three minutes to set the tone for victory.

Leganes will play in the Spanish Segunda division in the new season after they were relegated on the final day of La Liga last term.

It was their second win in pre-season.

In the meantime, Omeruo’s future at the club is still not clear as he is wanted by several clubs in La Liga as well as in Turkey, where he has previously played on loan.

He is most likely to leave to free up the wage bill.