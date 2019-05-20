Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has advised the church to preach hard-work instead of prosperity to their members since the days of manna were over.

The governor also rated capacity as a key requirement for appointment into his second term cabinet.

Speaking during a worship service yesterday, at Full Life Christian Centre, Uyo, Emmanuel said if as a leader he owns a farm, none of his aides should have an excuse for not doing the same.

“I have a personal banana farm in Ini Local Government Area which employs so many people. I am not sure if I have eaten a finger of it. So, before you get an appointment, you must show us your farm, because I am leading by example,” he said.

He identified capacity as an essential requirement for leadership, explaining that to achieve a greater purpose in life’s pursuit, diligence and commitments to assigned tasks are needed for experience and prosperity.

The governor urged parents not to encourage their wards to become indolent by giving them wealth without the requisite orientation either by education or apprenticeship to be able to manage the available resources.

“Jesus showed us the way when he commanded someone to give him two fish and five loaves of bread. So, he showed us that there should be a first point of contact before the blessing and miracle. So, everyone is involved including the church in this mind renewal. We must work,” the governor said.

Emmanuel pleaded with churches to preach hard-work and not prosperity which according to him, the days of manna is over as such everyone should work out the process to sustainable wealth.

The present economic situation in the country, he said, required everyone to evolve a tangible sustainable development efforts to change the narrative.

The governor thanked the church’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Ntia I. Ntia, for blessing the church with the message of hard-work and not miracle money or sudden fortune without commensurate labour.

Preaching on the theme: Pursue Gain with Godliness, from 1 Timothy 6:5-10, Rev Ntia emphasised the need for legitimate ventures as a prelude to wealth.

The cleric noted that the society and the nation have been plagued with wealth without honest or legitimate source and many consider it a blessing without considering the spiritual implications. According to him, this get-rich-quick-syndrome, has led many to doom and made corruption a way of life but that work is the panacea to harvest blessings.

Ntia said Nigerians have over the years, celebrated wealth without questioning the source and urged all to refuse to be idle either in academics or material endeavours.