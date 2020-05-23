It’s a known fact that we are in the era of new normal. Unlike life before the pandemic, things will never be the same again. The order by government on churches not to hold services because of the outbreak of COVID-19, points to that direction. This has, however, brought out the ingenuity in some Pastors, and one of these is Arise Women Founder, Dr Siju Iluyomade. The very successful lawyer is the brain behind the popular weekly women service, Handmaidens Fellowship, which used to hold every Wednesday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish in Victoria Island, Lagos. Spotlight gathered that to ensure that the popular weekly programme did not lose its allure, Iluyomade launched the online version of the service. The virtual fellowship, it was learnt, became an instant hit with thousands of women across the world besieging her various media platforms to connect to the programme, making it the biggest online platform where women come together weekly to worship, connect and network despite the lockdown. Iluyomade’s Handmaidens Women in Leadership Forum is a platform for bringing all women together irrespective of their race, tribe, status or religion. It was initiated to enlighten and empower them sufficiently to enable them have the desired impact on the society that they are uniquely crafted to have.

This gorgeous woman, also on Thursday, May 4 displayed her extraordinary creativity when she showered love and encomium on her hubby and Senior Pastor of the RCCG City of David, Idowu Iluyomade, who clocked 60 recently. The quintessential mother-of-three hosted a well-attended virtual diamond birthday party for her heartthrob with Beejay Sax on the bandstand.