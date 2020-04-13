Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has declared that all precautionary measures put in place in the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), remain in force, in the overall public interest.

The governor’s decision was contained in his Easter Message to the people of Enugu State, which largely dwelled on Coronavirus Disease pandemic ravaging the world.

Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the people of the state for their understanding and cooperation towards the state government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor pointed out that his administration was not unmindful of the difficulties and inconveniences the precautionary measures present, stressing that “they are undoubtedly in the best public interest”.

This came as a cross section of Enugu stakeholders commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for standing firm on the precautionary measures, in spite of pressure from various quarters and even when some states relaxed theirs.

Also in his Easter Message, Ugwuanyi commended the 17 Local Government Councils, stakeholders, political leaders and others, for complementing state government’s efforts in awareness campaigns and palliatives to rural communities.

He offered special commendation to health workers for their sacrifice to keep the people of the state safe from the pandemic and also lauded the security agencies, other relevant public institutions, for enforcing compliance and ensuring security of lives and property.

A leader of the state and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Mrs. Justina Eze, said the governor has “demonstrated the highest level of sensitivity and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people of our dear state.”