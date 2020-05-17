A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby boy in one of the treatment centres in Lagos.

The baby, Sunday Sun gathered, was delivered through a caesarean section at the Gbagada isolation centre on Saturday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the feat is another validation of the government’s position that it would stamp out the Coronavirus virus from the state.

He said: “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caeserian section at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both Mother and baby are doing well.”

Sanwo-Olu also announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres after testing negative two consecutive times for the Coronavirus virus.

“Also, 67 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society.” Sanwo-Olu said

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”

Giving additional update, the governor said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.