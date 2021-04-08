From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 30-year expectant mother of seven, one Blessing Emmanuel is now cooling her heels in police custody after she allegedly stabbed her 43-year old husband, Jonathan Otomi Umamode with a knife to death.

The incident happened in Ohoro, Ughelli area of Delta State.

Upon her arrest, the suspect told police interrogators that her late husband was not taking care of her and the children.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Thursday evening, said the suspect had already confessed to the crime.

Saying that the case was still being investigated, Edafe stated that the suspect “sells fried chicken,” adding that “on that fateful day, her husband came and demanded she go home with him which she refused.

“she said the deceased gathered her fried chickens, poured kerosene and set them ablaze. She angrily use the knife in her hand to stab the husband in his heart and ran away.”

He also confirmed the recovery of a tricycle with registration number GUE 477 VC, two locally cut-to-size single barrel guns which were abandoned by suspects who sighted a police patrol van along Giwa Amu Street in Warri.

Edafe said the three occupants of the tricycle fled into the nearby bush, adding that although operatives gave a hot chase, the crowded nature of the area made arrest difficult.